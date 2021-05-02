Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 10,898 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 187,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

