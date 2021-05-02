Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,404 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $402.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.