Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 7,362 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

