Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $422.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

