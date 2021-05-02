Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 10,681 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.