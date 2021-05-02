Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

