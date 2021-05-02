Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

