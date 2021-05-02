Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 289,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,875,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

