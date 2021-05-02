Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.