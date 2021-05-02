Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $513.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

