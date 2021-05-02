Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

