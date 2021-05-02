Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

