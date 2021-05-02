Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

