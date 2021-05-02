Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 89,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,614,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

