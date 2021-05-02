Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 7,695 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

