Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

