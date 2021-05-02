Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $889.54 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $889.54 million and $63.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.79 or 0.00474804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,449,421,849 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

