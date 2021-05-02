Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

