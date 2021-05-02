Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 19,923 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

