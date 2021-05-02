Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDV opened at $64.69 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.