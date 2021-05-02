Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of AVDV opened at $64.69 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.