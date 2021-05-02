Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

