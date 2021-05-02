Versant Capital Management Inc Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 3.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,789,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,595,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,963,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,367,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,664,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

