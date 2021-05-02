Versant Capital Management Inc Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.35% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 404,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,151 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $72.55 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.