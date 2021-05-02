Versant Capital Management Inc Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 4.58% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.