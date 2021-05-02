Versant Capital Management Inc Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

