Vertcoin Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $86.00 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,508.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.25 or 0.05236859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $972.33 or 0.01720686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00474916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00712554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.58 or 0.00583238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.67 or 0.00431211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,846,497 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

