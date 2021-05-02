Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $131.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $131,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.