Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $48.87 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $48,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.