Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $12.71 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

