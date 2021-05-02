Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.