Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82.

