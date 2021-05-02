VerusCoin Price Hits $2.72 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $168.92 million and approximately $145,105.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,017,573 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

