Vesper Hits Market Capitalization of $82.39 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $82.39 million and $7.11 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $31.29 or 0.00055068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

