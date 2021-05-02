Viacoin (VIA) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $40.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.00476619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002442 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,036 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

