VIBE 24-Hour Volume Tops $142,142.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $142,142.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

