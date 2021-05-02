VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $68.77 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $1.50 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 248.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

