Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.