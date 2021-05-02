Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

