Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Benin Management CORP’s 6th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

