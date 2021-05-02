Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

