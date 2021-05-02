Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

