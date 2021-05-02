Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

