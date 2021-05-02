Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Visa worth $4,840,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,010,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.