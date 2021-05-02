Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

