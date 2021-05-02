Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

