Vitae (VITAE) Price Up 23.5% This Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003278 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

