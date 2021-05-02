Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,846 shares of company stock worth $4,540,077.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $24.32 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

