VoteCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $74,178.09 and approximately $19.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00430238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00166759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00212866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003952 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

