Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00008138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $7.61 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

