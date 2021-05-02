Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

